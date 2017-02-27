Hwy. 61 closed from Sikeston to Matthews, MO back open

Volunteers and first responders were still assessing what is needed most.
Hundreds were still without power in Perry County, Missouri on Wednesday evening, a big difference to the 2,000 that were out of power on Tuesday night.
Emergency crews in Bernie are out assessing damage after overnight storms.
The Motel 6 in Miner, Missouri is being evacuated after being severely damaged by severe weather.
A family in Oran are very thankful their child was not sleeping in his crib as the storms ripped through overnight.
A missing man is believed to have been found dead in the aftermath of severe weather in White County, Illinois on Tuesday night, February 28.
Following last night’s tornado in Perryville, Missouri and other severe weather across state, the Department of Insurance is reaching out to Missourians with insurance questions.
An elderly couple is safe after being rescued from their mangled home near Miner, Missouri.
A home near Ava, Illinois was torn off the foundation by a tornado Tuesday evening, February 28.
The Missouri Department of Public Safety agencies responded to Perryville, Missouri on Tuesday, February 28.
Just weeks after the city of Cape Girardeau finished its $1.2 million worth of improvements, crews will be tearing up what they just finished.
A former Major League Baseball pitcher was in Jackson, Missouri.
Students from three different high schools in Franklin County, Illinois created a tiny house of their own.
A Cape Girardeau police officer involved in a shooting that left a Cape Girardeau, MO man dead in February will not face criminal charges.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
According to the victim's daughter, Linda, the family pet couldn't be stopped during a five-minute attack.
Hurry home early, hurry on home.
A man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend in Arlington, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
Photo evidence: This dad was there for his little girl every step of the way
A cross-country road trip over Memorial Day weekend, stopping only for gas and a driver swap, to grant a dying wish.
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.
The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to immediately reinstate its ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from anywhere in the world, saying the U.S. will be safer if the policy is put in place.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the mother and the 911 caller have conflicting stories about what happened. Police believe the two know each other.
Emergency crews are responding to reports of a boat explosion in Ocean Isle Beach.
Emergency officials are working the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Petal.
