Red Schoendienst Elected to Hall of Fame 1989

Cardinal Nation was celebrating on this date 28 years ago.

It was on February 28, 1989, Red Schoendienst was elected to baseball's Hall of Fame.

Schoendienst has been a player, manager and coach for the Cardinals and even at age 94 he's still active with the club today.

"Old Red" was born in Germantown, Illinois.

His big break with the Cardinals came in 1945. The team was holding spring training in Cairo, Illinois that year and invited Schoendienst to the workouts. Schoendienst was a shortstop at the time but with Marty Marion entrenched at the position for the Cards, they moved Schoendienst to the outfield.

The next year, the Cardinals asked Schoendienst to play second base. He thrived in the spot and is still considered by many as one of the best fielding second basemen to ever play the game. In 1946, he helped the team win their third World Series title in five years.

As a player, Schoendienst spent 19 years in the big leagues, most of those with the Cardinals.

He returned to St. Louis as a manager in the 1960's and guided the team to a pair of National League pennants and the 1967

World Series Championship.

As we mentioned, Schoendienst is still a special assistant coach with the Cardinals and when he dons a uniform this spring it will be the 72nd year he has worn a Major League uniform as a player, coach or manager.

