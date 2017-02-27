February 28 celebrity birthdays

He's a country singer who broke on the scene in 2005 and has charted 18 number one singles. Those hits include: She's Country, Big Green Tractor and Fly Over States. Macon, Georgia native Jason Aldean is 40 today.

He's the lead singer for the rock band Train. Their hits include: Drops of Jupiter, Calling All Angels and Hey Soul Sister. Patrick Monahan is 48 today.

He's an actor who starred on two very popular TV shows in the 1970's. He had the role of Murray in The Mary Tyler Moore Show. After that sitcom left the air, he starred as the Captain on The Love Boat. Gavin MacLeod is 86 today.

She's a legendary Broadway actress who has also starred in several movies including: The Jerk, opposite Steve Martin and Pink Cadillac with Clint Eastwood. She's also made appearances on dozens of TV shows. Bernadette Peters is 69 today.

