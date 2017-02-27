6 Hardin Co. inmates taken to hospital after taking unknown substance

Six inmates at the Hardin County Detention Center were taken to the hospital after authorities say they took an unknown substance.

At this time authorities say the exact substance is unknown, but a jailer at the detention center believes it was "spice."

"Spice," also called "synthetic marijuana," is a mix of different herbs and man-made chemicals.

Some of the inmates were unresponsive when they were found, but all were responsive and combative when they were taken to the hospital. All of them had to be put in restraints.

Authorities say the inmates who passed out the substance could be charged with promoting contraband.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.