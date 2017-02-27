Four things you need to know on 2/27

It's Monday, Feb. 27, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: It's going to be a cloudy one as you wake up this morning, with a chance of scattered showers throughout the morning. Expect to see temps in the mid 50s to lower 60s with some light winds out of the south. A LOOK AHEAD: Expect to see some stronger rain and warmer temps in the days ahead.

Making Headlines:

Princeton, KY murder: According to the Hopkins County Sheriff's Department, a teen wanted in connection to the murder of another teen in Princeton, Kentucky has been located and arrested.

Inmate escape: The KSP continues to hunt for an inmate who escaped from the Marshall County Detention Center in Mayfield, Kentucky on Sunday, Feb. 26.

HAPPENING TODAY: Congress returns to Washington this week to confront dramatic decisions on health care and the Supreme Court that may help determine the course of Donald Trump's presidency.

Oscar winner, take two: Barry Jenkins' "Moonlight" - not, as it turned out, "La La Land" - won best picture at the Academy Awards in a historic Oscar upset and an unprecedented fiasco that saw one winner swapped for another while the "La La Land" producers were in mid-speech.

