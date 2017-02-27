Four things you need to know on 2/27

A sixth grade student from Pemiscot County spelled her way all the way to Washington, D.C.
Dr. Peggy Hill, professor of physics at Southeast Missouri State University, will give two upcoming community talks in Perryville and Cape Girardeau, Missouri, to further inform residents for the total solar eclipse occurring on August 21.
Officers in Paducah said a teenager with an altered airsoft pellet gun caused quite a scare on Tuesday afternoon.
A Princeton man faces a murder charge after the discovery of a body in a home in Lyon County.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.
A Columbia family receiving services for their elderly mother with Alzheimer’s is telling their story after a strange encounter.
Deputies were called to a Marrero home Tuesday about a missing 1-year-old boy.
Google Trends released a list on Twitter of America's most misspelled words Tuesday, in recognition of this week's Scripps National Spelling Bee. It listed the word most searched for "how to spell" in each state.
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.
If you've Googled words just to make sure you're spelling it correctly, you're not alone.
The head football coach at Conway High School is on administrative leave with pay following an incident at the school, according to district officials.
Five Staton Correctional Facility correctional officers were arrested last week following a three-month investigation, the Alabama Department of Corrections announced Tuesday.
A Marion County Deputy was injured Tuesday afternoon during a traffic stop.
The Coffee County Department of Natural Resources is investigating after a deer that had been killed was duct taped to a chair and a street sign.
