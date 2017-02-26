13-year-old injured after hit-and-run in McCracken Co., KY

A 13-year-old female was injured after being struck by a vehicle while checking her mailbox in McCracken County, Kentucky on Sunday.

At about 7 p.m. on Sunday, February 26, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department was called to the 2600 block of Oaks Rd. to investigate a hit and run between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

After hitting the young woman outside of her home the vehicle continued outbound on Oaks Rd. towards Graves County.

She was transported by an area hospital for non-incapacitating injuries.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

Officials say the vehicle that struck the teen was a black late model Chrysler 300 or Chrysler Sebring that is missing a passenger side mirror.

Anyone with information about of this vehicle is asked to contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office at 270-444-4719 or their local law enforcement agency.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved