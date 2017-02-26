Paraprofessional certification testing available at SCC

Shawnee Community College offers paraprofessional testing for students who wish to become certified paraprofessionals or instructional teacher aides.

The WorkKeys Exam will be given at Shawnee Community College’s Main Campus on April 11th, 2017, at 9:00 a.m.

The exam costs $60.00. Students must prepay and register two weeks in advance.

For more information regarding Paraprofessional Certification and WorkKeys registration, please contact Mindy Ashby at 618-634-3316.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.