McCracken Co. man arrested for drug trafficking

Detectives with the McCracken county Sheriff's Department Drug Division arrested Jason Jacobs, 37, on numerous drug charges.

Detectives got a tip that illegal drug activity was happening at Jacobs's residence along Houser Road. After getting a warrant, officials searched Jacobs's residence. They found 26 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine, more than 5 1/2 lbs. of marijuana, more than $5,000 that is believed to be from illegal drug sales, and a number of other drug-related things.

Jacobs was arrested and charged with firearm enhanced trafficking in methamphetamine, firearm enhanced trafficking in Marijuana over 5 lbs. and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The drugs seized have an estimated value of about $10,000.

