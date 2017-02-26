PSAD’s National Ceramics and Small Metals Invitational opens March 2

Paducah School of Art and Design’s (PSAD) 2017 National Ceramics and Small Metals Invitational opens with a free reception March 2 from 5 –7 p.m. in Bill Ford Gallery, located in PSAD’s 2D and Graphic Design Building at 905 Harrison Street in Lower Town.

The National Ceramics and Small Metals Invitational, an exhibition of works by leading artists from across the country working in these disciplines, will run through February 23 and is free and open to the public.

Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“This year’s invitational exhibition of clay and metals works includes key figures in their fields and a number of artists who will also be presenting workshops during our Master Artists Workshops program this summer”, PSAD Dean Paul Aho says. “We are pleased to present this range of vision and techniques for the benefit of our students and the pleasure of the community we serve."

Exhibiting clay artists include Brian Czibesz, State University of New York; Stephen Grimmer, Alto Clay Works; John Hasegawa, PSAD; Matt Long, University of Mississippi and Rimas VisGirda, Champaign, Ill.

Jewelry and metals artists include Kat Cole, Dallas Texas; Shannon Duffy, PSAD; Robert Ebendorf, East Carolina University (retired); Nash Quinn, Rowan University and Laura Wood, Asheville, N.C.

John Hasegawa and Shannon Duffy co-curated the exhibition.

The Ceramics and Small Metals Invitational exhibition is complemented by Bright Futures 2 , a selection of McCracken County High School student works on display in PSAD’s alcove galleries during the invitational.

Paducah School of Art and Design, a division of West Kentucky Community and Technical College, offers an Associate in Fine Arts degree, as well as studio art classes for students of all levels and disciplines.

Classes are offered on WKCTC’s campus, 905 Harrison Street and 919 Madison Street.

For more information, call (270) 534-3901.