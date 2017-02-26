Fulton, KY man arrested after a roll over collision

One man is in custody after a roll over collision brought him in contact with the Graves County Sheriff's Department.

On Sunday, February 26 around 5 a.m.deputies arrived at 12 mile marker of the Purchase Parkway on reports of a roll over collision.

Jeremy Brown, 32 of Fulton, Ky, was identified as the driver.

Brown refused medical treatment and was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs and operating on a suspended operator's license.

Brown complained of chest pain upon arrival at Graves County Jail and was transported an area hospital.

Brown was treated transported by deputies back to the Graves County Jail.

The Graves County Sheriff's Office was assisted on scene by Mayfield and Graves County EMS and the Wingo Fire Department.

