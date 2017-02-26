Woman leads police on chase through Mayfield, KY

One woman faces multiple charges after leading officials on a high-speed chase from Graves County through McCracken County, Ky.

Michelle Hayes 48, of Mayfield, will be charged by the McCracken County Sheriff's Office and by the Graves County Sheriff's Office for 1st degree wanton endangerment, reckless driving, speeding 25 miles-per-hour over the speed limit, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and 1st degree fleeing and evading in a motor vehicle.

On Sunday, February 26 at about 12:45 p.m. Graves County Deputies responded to a call on Wyatt Road of a female attempting to break into a home. The caller named Hayes as the suspect.

When deputies arrived, Hayes was no longer at the residence and officials received information from a family member that Hayes drove a black Lexus south on Central Road while under the influence of drugs. It was also reported that Hayes took the vehicle without authorization.

After receiving a call from a citizen, deputies found Hayes on US 45 North, inside the city limits of Mayfield, Ky. The caller says Hayes entered into oncoming traffic at high speeds.

Hayes then turned around meeting deputies on US 45 and headed back north. Deputies followed Hayes into McCracken County at speeds over of 120 mph.

Upon entering Lone Oak, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office flattened the tired of Hayes' vehicle using stop sticks.T

he McCracken County Sheriff's Office took the lead in the pursuit and Hayes continued driving into into Paducah, Ky, onto Broadway,and later turned onto Jefferson Street.

Hayes' vehicle and the McCracken County Sheriff's Office cruiser both caught fire. There were no civilian or law enforcement injuries in the pursuit.

Hayes was taken into custody by the McCracken County Sheriff's Office.

The Graves County Sheriff's Office was assisted by McCracken County Sheriff's Office, the Mayfield Police Department, the Kentucky State Police, the Paducah Police Department, the Paducah Fire Department and Mercy Regional EMS.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.