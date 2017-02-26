Inexperienced Training scheduled for Surface, Underground miners in Ina, IL

A weekends-only Inexperienced Miner Training for Surface and Underground is scheduled over three weeks next month.

Training courses will be held from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., March 11-12, 18-19, and 25-26.



The cost of the class is $165 and participants must pre-register and pre-pay. Those registered must cancel three days prior to the start of class to receive a refund.

After the training is complete, students will receive federal certification which will allow them to be employed at many surface or underground mines.



All training courses will be held in the Coal Mine Training Center on the Ina, Il campus.

For more information or to register, contact Joy Fitts at 618-437-5321 or Sally Heathcoat at Ext. 2373.

