Escaped inmate back in custody in Marshall Co., KY

Police in St. Louis have issued an endangered person advisory for an epileptic man who has been missing for four days.
Police in St. Louis have issued an endangered person advisory for an epileptic man who has been missing for four days.
Two men are in custody in connection with a shooting that led to stray bullets hitting a neighboring home.
Two men are in custody in connection with a shooting that led to stray bullets hitting a neighboring home.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
A Princeton man faces a murder charge after the discovery of a body in a home in Lyon County.
A Princeton man faces a murder charge after the discovery of a body in a home in Lyon County.
A business owner in Fulton, Kentucky has been ordered to pay thousands of dollars in fines and restitution for his role in a conspiracy to defraud the citizens of Fulton County.
A business owner in Fulton, Kentucky has been ordered to pay thousands of dollars in fines and restitution for his role in a conspiracy to defraud the citizens of Fulton County.
A Columbia family receiving services for their elderly mother with Alzheimer’s is telling their story after a strange encounter.
A Columbia family receiving services for their elderly mother with Alzheimer’s is telling their story after a strange encounter.
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.
Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.
Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.
Google Trends released a list on Twitter of America's most misspelled words Tuesday, in recognition of this week's Scripps National Spelling Bee. It listed the word most searched for "how to spell" in each state.
Google Trends released a list on Twitter of America's most misspelled words Tuesday, in recognition of this week's Scripps National Spelling Bee. It listed the word most searched for "how to spell" in each state.
The head football coach at Conway High School is on administrative leave with pay following an incident at the school, according to district officials.
The head football coach at Conway High School is on administrative leave with pay following an incident at the school, according to district officials.
It’s illegal in Texas for a child younger than five to be a passenger on a motorcycle.
It’s illegal in Texas for a child younger than five to be a passenger on a motorcycle.
Police are investigating a brutal fight at a Tigerland bar near LSU that included injured people being kicked in the head while already on the ground.
Police are investigating a brutal fight at a Tigerland bar near LSU that included injured people being kicked in the head while already on the ground.