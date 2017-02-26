Escaped inmate back in custody in Marshall Co., KY

An inmate of the Marshall County Detention Center who was on the run for several days is back behind bars.

Justin W. Goad, 27 of Paducah, Kentucky, escaped from the facility on Sunday, Feb. 26.

Troopers with Kentucky State Police went to a home in McCracken County as part of their investigation into Goad's whereabouts.

When they got to the house, Goad ran away.

He was arrested a short time later.

Goad was in the Marshall County Detention Center for 1st degree trafficking a controlled substance, 1st offense methamphetamine, and 1st degree possession of a controlled substance Goad is also serving for 1st offense burglary, and theft by unlawful taking.

He now faces additional charges of escape 1st degree (felony) and fleeing or evading police 1st degree (felony.

A woman at the home, Kayla Birdwell of Paducah, was also arrested at the house.

Birdwell was charged Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Felony), Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree (Misdemeanor), and two counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor).

She was also served with a Kentucky warrant for Failure to Appear in a pending Calloway County case.

Birdwell faces new a new charge of Fugitive from Another State in reference to an outstanding warrant from Illinois. She was lodged in McCracken County Jail.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.