Carbondale police: siblings in custody for staged armed robbery

Two brothers are in custody for faking an armed robbery at the Kroger Gas Station in Carbondale on North Giant City Road.

It happened around 2:13 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26.

Officers were told that a black male approached the gas station and handed the attendant a note, which demanded cash and cigarettes.

The 'suspect' made the clerk think he had a handgun in his jacket pocket.

The attendant gave the man an undisclosed amount of money and cigarettes before he ran off.

As it turns out, the two suspects, Houston Jackson, 20, of Carbondale, and Devante C.A. Jackson, 19, of Milwaukee, staged the whole thing, according to police.

Both brothers were arrested on March 1 in connection to the crime.

Devante Jackson faces a charge of theft over $500.

Houston Jackson faces a charge of felony disorderly conduct-filing a false police report.

They're both in the Jackson County Jail.

