Jefferson Co., MO man charged with murder

A man out of Jefferson County has been charged with murder in the 2nd degree.

John Sutterfield, 21, is charged in connection with the death of Bryan Scholz,19.

Sutterfield was charged on Sunday February 26 with 2nd degree murder and armed criminal action. His bond is set at $500,000 cash only.

On Saturday, February 25 around 2:42 p.m. officials responded to information about a shooting in the 5800 block of Red Bud Springs Dr. in House Springs, Mo.

Bryan Scholz was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect in the shooting fled the scene. Officials later located the suspects residence but were unable to locate him. A search warrant was then obtained for the residence and the Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team (SERT).

A police canine was used to drive the four occupants from the residence and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.