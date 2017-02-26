Scott City Fish Fry begins March 3rd

The Knights of Columbus Council 6420 in Scott City begin their annual Lenten Fish Fry’s Friday March 3rd.

The fish fry’s will continue every Friday during March and also on April 7th.

The menu consists of all you can eat American pond-raised catfish, fried chicken, baked beans, homemade slaw, hush puppies, potato wedges and drinks.

Serving will be from 4:00 p.m. till 7:00 p.m.

Prices are $11.00 for adults, $5.00 for ages six thru eleven and free for kids under six, Carry outs will be $11.00 as well.

