Scott City Fish Fry begins March 3rd

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old Salem, Missouri girl.
Summer time is here and that means hot days. The Humane Society of Missouri's Animal Medical Center of Mid-America offers these tips:
Pet owners with an emergency had only one option for care in Southeast Missouri but that option will soon be gone.
A water main break in the McClure East Cape Public Water District is affecting the entire community. The district includes the communities of McClure, East Cape, Gale and Reynoldsville.
The Saluki Masters Swim Club are offering free introductory swim instructions for adults at the Carbondale Super Splash Park.
