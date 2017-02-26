Magnolia Manor celebrates Mardi Gras

The Magnolia Manor in Cairo welcomed people from across the Heartland to a Mardi Gras event.



Inside, the manor was decorated with Mardi Gras attire such as beads, masks and more.



The mansion, built in 1869, is a 14-room red brick structure which features double walls intended to keep

out the city's famous dampness with their ten inch air-spaces. Inside the home are many original, 19th century furnishings.





Charles A. Galigher was a prominent citizen of Cairo and a milling merchant, who accumulated a fortune by

selling flour to the government during the Civil War. Through business transactions, he became a friend of General Ulysses S. gr ant.





Because of Galigher’s friendship with gr ant the mansion was the site of a lavish celebration when gr ant retired

after two terms as U.S. President.





Money raised from this event on Sunday goes back into preserving the mansion.

