Magnolia Manor celebrates Mardi Gras

CAIRO, IL (KFVS) -

The Magnolia Manor in Cairo welcomed people from across the Heartland to a Mardi Gras event. 
 

Inside, the manor was decorated with Mardi Gras attire such as beads, masks and more. 
 

The mansion, built in 1869, is a 14-room red brick structure which features double walls intended to keep
out the city's famous dampness with their ten inch air-spaces. Inside the home are many original, 19th century furnishings. 


Charles A. Galigher was a prominent citizen of Cairo and a milling merchant, who accumulated a fortune by
selling flour to the government during the Civil War. Through business transactions, he became a friend of General Ulysses S. grant. 


Because of Galigher’s friendship with grant the mansion was the site of a lavish celebration when grant retired
after two terms as U.S. President.


Money raised from this event on Sunday goes back into preserving the mansion. 

