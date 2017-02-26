Portageville, MO man injured in crash

A Portageville, Mo man was taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital after a crash in New Madrid County on Sunday, February 26.



According to a report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Dennis R. Cook, 56, was driving a truck westbound on U.S. 61 when the vehicle went off the road and hit a culvert.



The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. 1 mile east of Portageville.



Officials say Cook suffered "minor" injuries.

