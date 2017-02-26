Man, woman dead after apparent murder-suicide in Williamson Co., IL

The Illinois General Assembly that launched the careers of political giants such as Abraham Lincoln, Stephen A. Douglas and Barack Obama and the governor's office once occupied by Adlai Stevenson II have set a...
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children lists 129 people as missing in the state of Missouri.
The Riverside Regional Library in Jackson, Missouri is getting creative in trying to draw in more people.
Just how safe are you -- and your family at our local water parks?
In Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, two groups are working together to make something new out of something most of us throw away.
A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.
A refugee from the Congo screamed for help early Monday morning in Houston. He was found naked and dead.
A Marion County Deputy was injured Tuesday afternoon during a traffic stop.
Two Central Texas parents are trying to bring awareness to a rare form of brain cancer that killed their daughter five days after she was diagnosed.
The image of Griffin holding a replica of President Donald Trump’s bloodied head has drawn criticism.
Police are investigating a fight at a Tigerland bar that sent at least one man to the hospital.
A Columbia family receiving services for their elderly mother with Alzheimer’s is telling their story after a strange encounter.
Sunday at around 9 p.m. last night, a couple was driving on Hwy 433 when they passed a black or dark grey Silverado or possibly a GMC and noticed that a dog was being dragged behind the truck. Both cars pulled into the Top Fuel Gas Station, according to a news release from Louisiana Humane Society spokesman Jeff Dorson.
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.
A House intelligence committee staffer says the panel recently issued a subpoena to President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, as part of its ongoing investigation into Russia's election meddling.
