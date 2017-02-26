Man, woman dead after apparent murder-suicide in Williamson Co., IL

A man and a woman are both dead after what Williamson County, Illinois officials say is an apparent murder-suicide.

According to the Williamson County Coroner, Herrin police responded to 620 N. 31st Street after they received a call at around 9:50 p.m on Saturday.

When police arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds: a woman, identified as Toni Ladd, of Herrin, and Gregory Bryon Kinser, also of Herrin.

Police say the initial investigation led them to believe that Kinser shot Ladd before turning the gun on himself.

Kinser was pronounced dead at the scene and Ladd was taken to a St. Louis hospital, where she later died.

An autopsy for Kinser is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 27.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Williamson County Coroners Office, Herrin Police Department and Illinois State Police.

