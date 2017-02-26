Paducah woman killed in single-car crash in McCracken Co., KY

A Paducah woman was killed after a single-car crash in McCracken County, Kentucky.

On February 26 at approximately 7:25 a.m., deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Dept. responded to the area of the 1900 block of Oaks Rd. for report of a single vehicle crash that was damaged near the roadway.

Investigation showed a car being operated by Sarah Armstrong, 18, of Paducah, was traveling north on Oaks Rd.

Her vehicle crossed the center line, left the roadway striking a concrete culvert and a tree.

Armstrong’s vehicle came to rest just off the roadway in the ditch.

She was the only occupant in the vehicle and was fatally injured in the collision.

McCracken County Sheriffs Deputies were aided at the scene by Meadows Wrecker service, Mercy Ambulance service, Reidland-Farley Volunteer Fire Department, and the McCracken Co. Coroner’s Office.

Oaks Rd. between Lydon Rd. and Butler Ln. was closed for approximately one and a half hours to facilitate investigation.

