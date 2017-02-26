Randolph Co., IL man arrested in Indiana for allegedly photographing sex acts with minor

Officials with the Vanderburgh County, Indiana Sheriff's Office has arrested an Illinois man on charges related to the photographing of sex acts involving a minor.

On Sunday, February 26 at approximately 2:30 a.m., the Sheriff's Office responded to a hotel in reference a child sexual abuse complaint.

The parents of a 16-year-old male had found their son engaged in sexual intercourse with a Daniel Scott Smith, 28, of Steeleville, Illinois.

During an interview, Smith explained that he had meet the juvenile on social media earlier this year.

Smith indicated that he traveled from Illinois to Evansville and picked the juvenile up from his house.

The two went to the Holiday Inn, where they engaged in sexual activity.

Smith admitted to photographing the juvenile performing sex acts upon him.

He is currernty lodged at the Vanderburgh County Jail. A bond amount has not yet been set.

