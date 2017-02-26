Randolph Co., IL man arrested in Indiana for allegedly photographing sex acts with minor

There is currently a nationwide nursing shortage and government officials believe it will not go away anytime soon.
Medical experts and researchers say that ticks could be more of a problem this summer due to the mild winter across most of the United States.
William Kunes Jr., who is epileptic, may be suffering from psychotic episodes, according to police.
If Illinois lawmakers can't come up with a plan to continue the funding of 911, you may not be able to call for help in an emergency.
The Cobden Marching Appleknockers are back home on Tuesday afternoon, May 30 after performing in the National Memorial Day Parade in Washington, D.C.
A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.
Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.
Police are investigating a fight at a Tigerland bar that sent at least one man to the hospital.
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.
Smith was booked in the Rankin County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday morning.
Imagine having worked your entire life to buy a home only to be evicted after 40 years. A Gulfport grandmother says it happened to her, and she's been trying for years to figure out what went wrong.
Sunday at around 9 p.m. last night, a couple was driving on Hwy 433 when they passed a black or dark grey Silverado or possibly a GMC and noticed that a dog was being dragged behind the truck. Both cars pulled into the Top Fuel Gas Station, according to a news release from Louisiana Humane Society spokesman Jeff Dorson.
Deputies were called to a Marrero home Tuesday about a missing 1-year-old boy.
