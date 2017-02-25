SIU Carbondale hosting conference to explore fair school funding

Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Paul Simon Policy Institute is hosting a one-day conference on March 10 to examine fair school funding in Illinois.

A recent report of the Illinois School Funding Reform Commission, appointed by Gov. Bruce Rauner, will be examined during the conference, which is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m in the Student Center.

Speakers will include lawmakers who have been part of the commission’s deliberations, along with state and national experts on the subject.



The conference is free to the public.

The conference will feature numerous sessions, including Illinois K-12 funding, Evidence-based Model Presentation, an Illinois Commission on School Funding Reform Panel Discussion, and A User’s Guide for Budget Development Utilizing the Evidence-Based Model of Education Funding.

A complimentary continental breakfast and coffee will be available.

A catered lunch and an all-day parking pass will be available for $23 at the time of registration, but will not be required.

For more information and to register online, visit http;//paulsimoninstitute.siu.edu/event-information/Illinois-school-funding-fairness.php or call Leslie Brock, SIU Conference and Scheduling Services, at (618) 536-7751 to complete registration by phone.

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.