Copy-UPDATE: 21 people hospitalized after car plows into Endymion parade crowd

A driver plowed into a crowd of Endymion revelers Saturday, injuring about 28 people, including a police officer and a toddler. Twenty-one victims were hospitalized, while seven refused treatment.

The crash happened at about 6:45 p.m. at the corner of Orleans and N. Carrollton avenues. Police said a truck was speeding down N. Carrollton traveling in the opposite direction of the parade toward City Park, when it hit two vehicles and a dump truck and pushed one car into a telephone pole. The truck then swerved onto the neutral ground and into the crowd of people.

One person was arrested, according to NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison, who said the suspect was "highly intoxicated."

Five victims are in guarded condition. The police officer is in good condition and the toddler is stable, according to first responders. The injured were taken to seven hospitals in 10 ambulances.

