Semo loses to Austin Peay; UT Martin grabs West title - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Semo loses to Austin Peay; UT Martin grabs West title

Written by Mary Kate Burgess, Sports Anchor
Connect
(KFVS) -

The Semo Redhawks had the OVC West division title in their sights. 

But they ran into a road block called the Austin Peay Governors. 

The Redhawks dropped the final game of the season to the Governors, losing 88 to 79. 

Combined with UT Martin beating Murray State, the Skyhawks claim the western division title in the OVC. 

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • Award-winning sports writer Frank Deford dies at 78

    Award-winning sports writer Frank Deford dies at 78

    Monday, May 29 2017 11:10 PM EDT2017-05-30 03:10:27 GMT
    Monday, May 29 2017 11:10 PM EDT2017-05-30 03:10:27 GMT

    Frank Deford, elegant award-winning sports writer and commentator, dies at 78.

    Frank Deford, elegant award-winning sports writer and commentator, dies at 78.

  • Bell City baseball advances to State Semifinal

    Bell City baseball advances to State Semifinal

    Monday, May 29 2017 9:56 PM EDT2017-05-30 01:56:20 GMT

    The Bell City baseball team defeated Hurley 3-1 Monday in O'Fallon to advance to the Class 1 State Championship game.

    The Bell City baseball team defeated Hurley 3-1 Monday in O'Fallon to advance to the Class 1 State Championship game.

  • Tiger Woods arrested on DUI charges

    Tiger Woods arrested on DUI charges

    Monday, May 29 2017 11:29 AM EDT2017-05-29 15:29:29 GMT
    Monday, May 29 2017 6:27 PM EDT2017-05-29 22:27:28 GMT

    The professional golfer was arrested about 3 a.m. in Jupiter, FL.

    The professional golfer was arrested about 3 a.m. in Jupiter, FL.

    •   
Powered by Frankly