UT Martin men claim first place in OVC West - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

UT Martin men claim first place in OVC West

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

The UT Martin men defeated Murray State 83-76 Saturday night to claim  first place in the Ohio Valley Conference's West Division.

The Skyhawks claimed the title after beating the Racers coupled with SEMO's loss to Austin Peay.

UT Martin now opens up play as the number two overall seed in the OVC tournament on Friday.

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • Award-winning sports writer Frank Deford dies at 78

    Award-winning sports writer Frank Deford dies at 78

    Monday, May 29 2017 11:10 PM EDT2017-05-30 03:10:27 GMT
    Monday, May 29 2017 11:10 PM EDT2017-05-30 03:10:27 GMT

    Frank Deford, elegant award-winning sports writer and commentator, dies at 78.

    Frank Deford, elegant award-winning sports writer and commentator, dies at 78.

  • Bell City baseball advances to State Semifinal

    Bell City baseball advances to State Semifinal

    Monday, May 29 2017 9:56 PM EDT2017-05-30 01:56:20 GMT

    The Bell City baseball team defeated Hurley 3-1 Monday in O'Fallon to advance to the Class 1 State Championship game.

    The Bell City baseball team defeated Hurley 3-1 Monday in O'Fallon to advance to the Class 1 State Championship game.

  • Tiger Woods arrested on DUI charges

    Tiger Woods arrested on DUI charges

    Monday, May 29 2017 11:29 AM EDT2017-05-29 15:29:29 GMT
    Monday, May 29 2017 6:27 PM EDT2017-05-29 22:27:28 GMT

    The professional golfer was arrested about 3 a.m. in Jupiter, FL.

    The professional golfer was arrested about 3 a.m. in Jupiter, FL.

    •   
Powered by Frankly