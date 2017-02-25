SEMO women lose regular season finale

The Southeast Missouri State women lost their final regular season game on Saturday, February 25 at the Show-Me Center to Austin Peay 74-64.

The Redhawks lead 36-27 at half time but were unable to hold the lead.

With the loss, the Redhawks end the regular season with a 7-9 record in the Ohio Valley Conference with a 13 and 16 mark overall.

Austin Peay improved to 8 and 8 in the OVC and 14 and 15 overall.

