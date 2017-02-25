SEMO women lose regular season finale

Frank Deford, elegant award-winning sports writer and commentator, dies at 78.
The Bell City baseball team defeated Hurley 3-1 Monday in O'Fallon to advance to the Class 1 State Championship game.
The professional golfer was arrested about 3 a.m. in Jupiter, FL.
Chase Utley, Cody Bellinger and Logan Forsythe hit solo home runs, leading Rich Hill and the Los Angeles Dodgers over the St. Louis Cardinals 5-1 Monday for their fifth straight victory.
Shawnee Community College’s baseball program welcomes six new players to the 2017-2018 roster. Three players are from around the area and attended high schools within the college’s district.
