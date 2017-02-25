Marshall County, KY man charged with arson and assault

One man was charged on Friday, February 24 for crimes connected to an assault and arson case that happened in January.

Mark Eugene Smith, 36 of Calvert City, Ky has been charged with first degree arson, a class A felony and and first degree assault, a class B felony.

The assault and arson took place at a residence in Trot, Ky.

Detective Captain Matt Hilbrecht and Detective Jeff Daniel were assisted by the Marshall County Patrol Division, Court Security Division, the State Fire Marshal's Office, Possum Trot-Sharpe Fire Department, Calvert City Fire Department, and the Marshall County Ambulance Service to serve these charges.

Smith is currently being held in the McCracken County Jail on unrelated charges. His bond for the assault and arson is set at $500,000.

