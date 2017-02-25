3 people injured after apparent shooting in Harrisburg, IL early Saturday morning

Police in Harrisburg, Illinois are investigating after 3 people were allegedly shot in the early morning hours of Saturday, Feb. 25.

Officials say the Saline Co. dispatch received several calls in reference to shots fired and a victim in the 200 - 300 block of E. Dayton St. in Harrisburg at around 2:30 a.m.

Harrisburg police, Saline Co. Sheriff's Department officials, and the Eldorado Police Department responded to the call.

Officers found three gunshot victims when they arrived. All victims were transported to area hospitals.

Their identities and conditions are currently unknown. The shooting is being investigated by Harrisburg PD as well as Illinois State Police.

