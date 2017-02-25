Dexter, MO man facing charges for alleged statutory rape of a mi - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Dexter, MO man facing charges for alleged statutory rape of a minor

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycon Media) (Source: Raycon Media)
DEXTER, MO (KFVS) -

A man from Dexter, Missouri is facing charges for the alleged statutory rape of a minor.

Court records say the man, identified as David W. Madsen, is a convicted sex offender.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly