Missouri increases scores on AP exams

Missouri students have increased their scores on Advanced Placement (AP) exams over the past decade, according to the latest data.

AP classes offer several advantages for students, including portability of scores to a variety of colleges and universities in Missouri and across the country.

Students who score 3 or higher have been shown to earn higher grade point averages in college, and they are more likely to graduate from college in four years.

A score of 3 indicates a student is qualified in a subject, 4 is well qualified, and 5 is extremely well qualified.

For Missouri’s class of 2016, 6,938 students scored 3 or higher on the exams. That is compared with 3,400 students in 2006. 61% of Missouri students who took the exams scored 3 or higher, compared with the national average of 56.2%.

6 Missouri school districts attained the AP District Honor Roll for increasing access to AP classes for their students while maintaining or increasing the percentage of students earning scores of 3 or higher on the exams:

· Kirksville R-III

· Liberty 53

· Nixa Public Schools

· Parkway C-2

· Smithville R-II

· Washington School District

“Congratulations to these school districts and to all the Missouri students who made such great progress on AP exams,” Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven says. “AP coursework is challenging and rigorous, and we are proud of these students and their teachers.”

Proposed AP syllabi must be approved by a panel of current AP instructors and higher education representatives before districts may offer an AP course. Content-specific training is available to better prepare teachers to successfully offer their AP courses.

AP exams will be offered in May. Discounted fees are available for qualified low-income students.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.