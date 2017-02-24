Missouri increases scores on AP exams

One Veteran is raising awareness for Gold Star families by Canoeing the length of the Mississippi River.
A new clue has emerged in the killings of a southeast Missouri woman and her daughter nearly 20 years after their deaths.
One woman is in custody after leading several police departments on a chase in Kentucky.
Each year in Bloomfield - hundreds come to pay their respects to who are no longer with us on Memorial Day. One of them is a boy from Jackson.
Graduation season is always a fun time especially for those getting their degrees. But, one young lady in Poplar Bluff had a less than traditional graduation from both college and high school.
Good Samaritans helped the 2-year-old and 5-year-old escape the trunk.
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.
A complete stranger stepped in to buy a soldier a last-minute plane ticket to see his family. The act of compassion led to some hugs and maybe a few tears.
The parachutist hit the water after he cut away from his broken chute, The team jump, featuring the Navy SEAL Leap Frogs, was part of Fleet Week for New York Harbor,
