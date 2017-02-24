New SEMO baseball coach Sawyers wins home debut 22-2 over Western Illinois

SEMO baseball coach Andy Sawyers led the Redhawks to a 22-2 win over Western Illinois Friday in his home debut as head coach.

The game was played at Capaha Field which recently underwent a nearly $2 million improvement project.

With the win the Redhawks improve to 3-2 on the season.

