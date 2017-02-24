Electric car donated to Murray State

An electric car was donated recently to Murray State University.

The car, donated by iwis, was formally approved on Friday afternoon, February 24 during the quarterly Board of Regents meeting.

iwis motorsystem, which has a plant in Murray, donated the Chevrolet Volt in November 2016 to Murray State's Jesse D. Jones College of Science, Engineering and Technology's Institute of Engineering.

"I think the car is an amazing opportunity for us to have as students, to investigate some of the technologies used in the electric car and how that applies to what we're learning in classes," Murray State student Patrick Smith said.

The name of the institute, along with MSU's name is featured on the sides of the white car. It also has the navy blue and gold color scheme of the university and the iwis red and white logo on the hood.

The car is intended to promote the partnership, as well as be a teaching tool that covers two separate topics: alternative energy and studying the inner workings of the system.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.