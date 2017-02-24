Electric car donated to Murray State

Cooking food to the correct temperature is vital, and with the summer season being a great time for family vacations and backyard barbeques, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is reminding folks to check food temperatures.
A First Alert Action Day is being issued for Saturday, May 27 through the very early morning hours of Sunday.
One family is not taking any chances with losing power with these storms anymore.
A boil water order is in effect for parts of Cape Girardeau, Mo. thanks to a water main break.
Clean-up Days in Murphysboro will kick off Friday, June 2nd and Saturday, June 3rd.
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.
The slide will remain closed as the city investigates the incident.
Phenix City police are investigating after 12 people were shot at a party early Sunday morning
Emergency crews have recovered the body of a 11-year-old boy who fell off a dock at a Lamar County campground, about 24 hours after he disappeared on Saturday afternoon.
