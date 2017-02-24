Murray State basketball team limps into season finale - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Murray State basketball team limps into season finale

Written by John Broeckling, Assignment Manager
MURRAY, KY (KFVS) -

The Murray State basketball team is struggling at the wrong time.

The Racers enter the final game of the 2016-2017 season on a two game losing streak. 

Murray is coming off back to back loses to Eastern Illinois and Southeast Missouri State.

MSU wraps up the season at UT-Martin and needs to get things turned around in a hurry.

Murray will play in the conference tournament in Nashville but is in jeopardy of having it's first losing season in 29 years. 

