Murray State basketball team limps into season finale

The Murray State basketball team is struggling at the wrong time.

The Racers enter the final game of the 2016-2017 season on a two game losing streak.

Murray is coming off back to back loses to Eastern Illinois and Southeast Missouri State.

MSU wraps up the season at UT-Martin and needs to get things turned around in a hurry.

Murray will play in the conference tournament in Nashville but is in jeopardy of having it's first losing season in 29 years.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.