Murray State basketball team limps into season finale

The Murray State basketball team is struggling at the wrong time.
The Racers enter the final game of the 2016-2017 season on a two game losing streak.
Murray is coming off back to back loses to Eastern Illinois and Southeast Missouri State.
MSU wraps up the season at UT-Martin and needs to get things turned around in a hurry.
Murray will play in the conference tournament in Nashville but is in jeopardy of having it's first losing season in 29 years.
