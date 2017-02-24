SIU plans to celebrate women

Leaders at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale will celebrate the accomplishments of women in March in honor of Women's History Month.

Organizers say they will be honoring trailblazing women in business and labor. There will be guest speakers, workshops, discussions and other special activities.

All of the events are free and open to the public except a fundraiser scheduled for March 30 called, Celebrate Women.

Organizers plan a movie screening of "Regarding Susan Strong" about the life of the philosopher and political activist. There will be art displays, a self-defense class, a creative writing workshop, a roundtable discussion and various other events.

You can click here for a complete schedule of events or call 618-453-3740.

