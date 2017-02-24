SIU plans to celebrate women

Shawnee National Forest’s ArborWild, an annual outdoor event, will take place Tuesday, June 6.
Donations are now being accepted for a Book, Classic Vinyl, and Media Sale at Southern Illinois University Carbondale planned for this fall.
Shawnee Community College’s baseball program welcomes six new players to the 2017-2018 roster. Three players are from around the area and attended high schools within the college’s district.
A boil water order is in effect for parts of Cape Girardeau, Mo. thanks to a water main break.
A former elementary school in Kentucky is being transformed into a home for homeless female veterans and their children.
The professional golfer was arrested about 3 a.m. in Jupiter, FL.
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.
Good Samaritans helped the 2-year-old and 5-year-old escape the trunk.
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.
This is the story of how the Perry family is finding new strength after their world was turned upside down on August 14, 2016.
A father and son drowned while kayaking on the Tallapoosa River Sunday afternoon near the Highway 9 bridge.
Multiple crews responded to a boat fire and fuel spill at the Ashley Marina off Lockwood Boulevard Friday morning.
