Staff member assaulted, Pinckneyville prison on lockdown

The Pinckneyville Correctional Center is on lockdown after an assault.

According to an Illinois Department of Corrections spokeswoman, the assault involved an offender and an officer.

Nicole Wilson said both were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

As a result of the assault, the facility is on lockdown.

