Staff member assaulted, Pinckneyville prison on lockdown - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Staff member assaulted, Pinckneyville prison on lockdown

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
PINCKNEYVILLE, IL (KFVS) -

The Pinckneyville Correctional Center is on lockdown after an assault.

According to an Illinois Department of Corrections spokeswoman, the assault involved an offender and an officer.

Nicole Wilson said both were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

As a result of the assault, the facility is on lockdown.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • BREAKING

    Deadly shooting spree is said to have started over domestic violence

    Deadly shooting spree is said to have started over domestic violence

    Sunday, May 28 2017 7:49 PM EDT2017-05-28 23:49:52 GMT
    Willie Corey Godbolt (Source: MS Bureau of Investigation)Willie Corey Godbolt (Source: MS Bureau of Investigation)

    The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.

    The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.

  • VIDEO: Boy thrown from CA water slide

    VIDEO: Boy thrown from CA water slide

    Sunday, May 28 2017 6:59 AM EDT2017-05-28 10:59:45 GMT
    Sunday, May 28 2017 6:59 AM EDT2017-05-28 10:59:45 GMT

    The slide will remain closed as the city investigates the incident.

    The slide will remain closed as the city investigates the incident.

  • 12 people shot at Phenix City party Sunday morning

    12 people shot at Phenix City party Sunday morning

    Sunday, May 28 2017 8:34 PM EDT2017-05-29 00:34:48 GMT
    (Source: Marla Spence/WTVM)(Source: Marla Spence/WTVM)

     Phenix City police are investigating after 12 people were shot at a party early Sunday morning

     Phenix City police are investigating after 12 people were shot at a party early Sunday morning

    •   
Powered by Frankly