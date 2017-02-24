VA notifying veterans that their personal information may be com - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

VA notifying veterans that their personal information may be compromised

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
(Source: Wikimedia Commons) (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
ST. LOUIS, MO (KFVS) -

Veterans within the St. Louis Health Care System are being notified that some of their personal information may have been compromised.

According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, a former employee gave documents with Protected Health Information to an employee that was not involved in the medical care of the Veterans.

As a result, that employee was terminated.

724 Veterans were identified in the documents.

Each of those Veterans will get a letter to inform them that their information may have been compromised.

“Any time a Veteran’s personal information may be compromised, we take the matter very seriously,” said Keith Repko, the VASTLHCS Director. “We are reaching out to each Veteran who may have been impacted.”

The VA St. Louis Health Care System serves veterans in Missouri and Illinois. Their facilities include John Cochran Division in downtown St. Louis, Jefferson Barracks Division in South St. Louis County and outpatient clinics located in: Belleville, Illinois, North St. Louis County, St. Charles County, and Washington County, Missouri.

Veterans with questions or concerns can call a special hotline at 1-800-228-5459 extension 50998 between the hours of 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • BREAKING

    Deadly shooting spree is said to have started over domestic violence

    Deadly shooting spree is said to have started over domestic violence

    Sunday, May 28 2017 7:49 PM EDT2017-05-28 23:49:52 GMT
    Willie Corey Godbolt (Source: MS Bureau of Investigation)Willie Corey Godbolt (Source: MS Bureau of Investigation)

    The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.

    The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.

  • VIDEO: Boy thrown from CA water slide

    VIDEO: Boy thrown from CA water slide

    Sunday, May 28 2017 6:59 AM EDT2017-05-28 10:59:45 GMT
    Sunday, May 28 2017 6:59 AM EDT2017-05-28 10:59:45 GMT

    The slide will remain closed as the city investigates the incident.

    The slide will remain closed as the city investigates the incident.

  • 12 people shot at Phenix City party Sunday morning

    12 people shot at Phenix City party Sunday morning

    Sunday, May 28 2017 8:34 PM EDT2017-05-29 00:34:48 GMT
    (Source: Marla Spence/WTVM)(Source: Marla Spence/WTVM)

     Phenix City police are investigating after 12 people were shot at a party early Sunday morning

     Phenix City police are investigating after 12 people were shot at a party early Sunday morning

    •   
Powered by Frankly