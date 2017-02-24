VA notifying veterans that their personal information may be compromised

Veterans within the St. Louis Health Care System are being notified that some of their personal information may have been compromised.

According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, a former employee gave documents with Protected Health Information to an employee that was not involved in the medical care of the Veterans.

As a result, that employee was terminated.

724 Veterans were identified in the documents.

Each of those Veterans will get a letter to inform them that their information may have been compromised.

“Any time a Veteran’s personal information may be compromised, we take the matter very seriously,” said Keith Repko, the VASTLHCS Director. “We are reaching out to each Veteran who may have been impacted.”

The VA St. Louis Health Care System serves veterans in Missouri and Illinois. Their facilities include John Cochran Division in downtown St. Louis, Jefferson Barracks Division in South St. Louis County and outpatient clinics located in: Belleville, Illinois, North St. Louis County, St. Charles County, and Washington County, Missouri.

Veterans with questions or concerns can call a special hotline at 1-800-228-5459 extension 50998 between the hours of 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

