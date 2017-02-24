Heartland Hoops scores 2/24

Take a look at some of the scores from district games around the Heartland tonight.
Class 1 District 2 Championship
Advance - 89
Bell City - 68
Class 1A Regional Championship
Meridian - 75
Goreville - 69
Class 1A Regional Championship
Cairo - 64
Gallatin Co. - 74
Class 1A Regional Championship
Christopher - 71
Sesser-Valier - 44
Class 2A Regional Championship
Pinckneyville - 63
Du Quoin - 52
Class 2A Regional Championship
Nashville - 52
Southwestern - 29
Class 2A Regional Championship
Eldorado - 57
Harrisburg - 41
Marion - 56
Carbondale - 61
2nd District Championship
Paducah Tilghman - 61
McCracken Co. - 64
?Tennessee
Regional Girl's Basketball
Westview - 57
Bolivar - 35
Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android
Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.
310 Broadway
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
(573) 335-1212
publicfile@kfvs12.com
(573) 335-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.