Heartland Hoops scores 2/24

Take a look at some of the scores from district games around the Heartland tonight.

Missouri

Class 1 District 2 Championship
Advance - 89
Bell City - 68

Illinois

Class 1A Regional Championship
Meridian - 75
Goreville - 69

Class 1A Regional Championship
Cairo - 64
Gallatin Co. - 74

Class 1A Regional Championship
Christopher - 71
Sesser-Valier - 44

Class 2A Regional Championship
Pinckneyville - 63
Du Quoin - 52

Class 2A Regional Championship
Nashville - 52
Southwestern - 29

Class 2A Regional Championship
Eldorado - 57
Harrisburg - 41

Marion - 56
Carbondale - 61

Kentucky

2nd District Championship
Paducah Tilghman - 61
McCracken Co. - 64

?Tennessee

Regional Girl's Basketball
Westview - 57
Bolivar - 35

