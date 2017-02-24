Heartland Hoops scores 2/24

Take a look at some of the scores from district games around the Heartland tonight.

Missouri

Class 1 District 2 Championship

Advance - 89

Bell City - 68

Illinois

Class 1A Regional Championship

Meridian - 75

Goreville - 69

Class 1A Regional Championship

Cairo - 64

Gallatin Co. - 74

Class 1A Regional Championship

Christopher - 71

Sesser-Valier - 44



Class 2A Regional Championship

Pinckneyville - 63

Du Quoin - 52

Class 2A Regional Championship

Nashville - 52

Southwestern - 29

Class 2A Regional Championship

Eldorado - 57

Harrisburg - 41

Marion - 56

Carbondale - 61

Kentucky

2nd District Championship

Paducah Tilghman - 61

McCracken Co. - 64

?Tennessee

Regional Girl's Basketball

Westview - 57

Bolivar - 35

