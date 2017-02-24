2nd annual Day of Percussion at SIU is March 4

Southern Illinois University will be hosting their second annual day of percussion on March 4 in Altgeld Hall.

"Day of Percussion" is a common format used at music schools for a series of clinics, presentations and performances centered around percussion.

This particular event is student-oriented and should appeal to high school and college students involved in any form of percussion, Christopher Butler, percussion faculty member, said.

This year's schedule is as follows:

2 p.m.- Quey Percussion Duo Clinic

3 p.m.- John David, Drum set

4 p.m.- Dour Perkins- multi-percussion

5 p.m.- Quey Percussion Duo Concert

7:30 p.m.- Evening Concert

Students can attend all events free of charge. Anyone else who would like to attend the workshops pays a $5 fee. The evening concert; however, is free for everyone.

Several area schools have already expressed interest in the Day of Percussion. Other interested school music personnel or others can contact Christopher Butler at cbutler@siu.edu or 618-536-8742 with any questions.

The Quey Percussion Duo is Gene Koshinski and Tom Broscious, a pair of musicians who combine classical training wit global and popular music to develop a distinct musical voice. They are artists-in-residence at the University of Minnesota Duluth.

John David is artist-in-residence and director of jazz and percussion studies at Berry College in Georgia. He's a two-time award winner from "Downbeat Magazine" and a recording and touring drummer.

Doug Perkins is on the Faculty of Boston Conservatory and is an active recording musician, conductor and producer, as well as a member of a number of music ensembles.

