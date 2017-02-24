2nd annual Day of Percussion at SIU is March 4

A water main break in the McClure East Cape Public Water District is affecting the entire community. The district includes the communities of McClure, East Cape, Gale and Reynoldsville.
Pet owners with an emergency had only one option for care in Southeast Missouri but that option will soon be gone.
The Saluki Masters Swim Club are offering free introductory swim instructions for adults at the Carbondale Super Splash Park.
The Illinois General Assembly that launched the careers of political giants such as Abraham Lincoln, Stephen A. Douglas and Barack Obama and the governor's office once occupied by Adlai Stevenson II have set a...
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children lists 129 people as missing in the state of Missouri.
A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.
Sunday at around 9 p.m. last night, a couple was driving on Hwy 433 when they passed a black or dark grey Silverado or possibly a GMC and noticed that a dog was being dragged behind the truck. Both cars pulled into the Top Fuel Gas Station, according to a news release from Louisiana Humane Society spokesman Jeff Dorson.
Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.
Police are investigating a brutal fight at a Tigerland bar near LSU that included injured people being kicked in the head while already on the ground.
One inmate is dead and two others are in custody after a stabbing at Bullock Correctional Facility in Union Springs Monday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
A refugee from the Congo screamed for help early Monday morning in Houston. He was found naked and dead.
Five Staton Correctional Facility correctional officers were arrested last week following a three-month investigation, the Alabama Department of Corrections announced Tuesday.
A Marion County Deputy was injured Tuesday afternoon during a traffic stop.
