Turkey crashes through Paducah store window

A turkey crashed through a Paducah, Kentucky store window on Friday, February 24.

The owner of Mr. Penguin Tuxedo Rentals in downtown Paducah says a turkey was on the loose and flew through their window.

The bird also tried to get through the door of a neighboring business.

Police say the turkey may be wild and is still on the loose.

