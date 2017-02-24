Southeast Missouri State Cyber Defense team wins 5th consecutive championship

Two people from Tennessee face charges in Cape Girardeau County after a chase through Jackson on Sunday, May 29.
William Kunes Jr., who is epileptic, may be suffering from psychotic episodes, according to police.
Investigators said the victim was stabbed after asking for help getting her car out of a ditch.
Five people were killed in traffic crashes on Missouri roads and three people drowned in Missouri waterways over Memorial Day weekend.
A First Alert Action Day is being issued for Saturday, May 27 through the very early morning hours of Sunday.
Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.
A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.
Zbigniew Brzezinski, President Carter's national security adviser, received a dreaded 3 a.m. phone call, reporting the U.S. was under nuclear attack.
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.
Sunday at around 9 p.m. last night, a couple was driving on Hwy 433 when they passed a black or dark grey Silverado or possibly a GMC and noticed that a dog was being dragged behind the truck. Both cars pulled into the Top Fuel Gas Station, according to a news release from Louisiana Humane Society spokesman Jeff Dorson.
City officials and the Cleveland Police Department announced Tuesday that Officer Timothy Loehmann will be fired effective immediately and Officer Frank Garmback will serve a 10-day suspension.
Two men in South Carolina said they found an alligator for crossing a road. They face charges related to allegedly pouring beer down its throat and posting images to Snapchat.
The Cleveland Police Department announced discipline for two officers involved in the 2014 fatal shooting of 12-year-old Tamir Rice.
