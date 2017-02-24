Trooper saves boater at Wappapello Lake

A corporal with the Missouri State Highway Patrol saved a man after a homemade john boat got swamped on Wappapello Lake.

It happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23.

According to the highway patrol, the driver decelerated and the bow of the boat went under water.

That's when the boat started taking on water.

All three people on the boat hung on to it until it went completely under water.

Timothy Stucker II, 20, of Poplar Bluff was driving the boat.

Kenneth Carpenter Jr., 19, of Poplar Bluff and Shawn Burns, 20, of Poplar Bluff were listed as passengers by the highway patrol.

Two of the men were able to swim to shore using a personal floatation device.

One of the men was brought to shore by Corporal J.T. Wilson.

The highway patrol report shows that Stucker and Burns both had minor injuries while Carpenter's are listed as moderate.

