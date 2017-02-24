Heartland Cooks: Dennis' Boudin King Cake

Dennis Kinkead of Cape Girardeau shares his recipe for a different sort of king cake. (Source: KFVS)

Dennis Kinkead of Cape Girardeau prefers his Mardi Gras king cakes to be spicy and savory, not sweet.

Dennis said he doesn’t put any plastic babies inside his Boudin King Cake, but instead stuffs it with boudin sausage, bacon, green onions and pepper jack cheese.

Topped with sweet and spicy pepper jelly, this easy-to-make king cake is sure to start a new Mardi Gras tradition in your home.

Ingredients:

2 crescent roll sheets (8 ounce rolls)

1 pound boudin sausage

1 pound bacon

8 ounce block pepper jack cheese

1 bunch green onions

1 large egg

Sea salt (to taste)

½ cup pepper jelly

1 Tablespoon water

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Dice bacon and pan fry until crispy. Remove from pan and set aside to drain on paper towels.

Thinly slice green onions. Separate the slices from the upper green tops and lower stalks into two different piles.

Slice pepper jack block into 1/8 inch slices.

Remove casings from boudin sausage. Slice sausage links in half lengthwise and then width-wise to quarter each sausage.

Spray a large cookie sheet or pizza pan with non-stick cooking spray.

Roll out one of the two crescent roll sheets flat.

Sprinkle a line of green onions (from the bottom stalk pile) directly in the middle of the crescent roll sheet lengthwise.

Next, sprinkle a line of bacon bits on top of green onions using approximately one-fourth of the cooked bacon.

Next to the line of bacon and green onions (closest to you), place a line of four pepper jack slices lengthwise.

Stack four pieces of quartered boudin on top of the cheese slices. Stack one more line of pepper jack and one more line of boudin on top.

Pull edge of crescent dough up on top of cheese and sausage stack. Holding firmly, begin to roll crescent dough.

Once your roll is complete, repeat the entire process with the second roll of crescent dough and ingredients.

Form each roll into a semi-circle, pushing together and pinching the ends of each together to form a circle.

Whisk an egg in a separate bowl and brush over the top and sides of king cake.

Sprinkle with salt to taste and bake 30-40 minutes until golden brown.

Microwave pepper jelly and water for 30 seconds to melt jelly. Mix well and drizzle over the top of king cake.

Sprinkle remaining green onions and bacon bits on top as a garnish.

Slice and enjoy hot.

