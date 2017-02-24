SEMO baseball home opener moved to 4pm due to weather - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SEMO baseball home opener moved to 4pm due to weather

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The home opener for Southeast Missouri State University baseball was moved to 4 p.m. on Friday, February 24.

According to Southeast, it was pushed back due to the threat of severe weather at 2 p.m.

The Redhawks will take on Western Illinois at Capaha Field.

