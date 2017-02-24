KY House passes 'neighborhood schools' bill

Kentucky's "neighborhood schools" bill has passed the House and is now headed to the Senate.

The bill would allow students to attend the school that is closest to their home, but would not stop children from attending magnet or charter schools.

The bill is statewide, but some believe it would only really affect schools in the Louisville area.

"I don't care if you bus them from eastern Jefferson County, southern Jefferson County, western Jefferson County or old Louisville," Rep. Jason Nemes (R) said. "It's not right that somebody that lives within a stone's throw of a school, has to go to a private school or go clear across town because we're bussing kids in. That ain't right."

Supporters say it'll shorten bus rides, but opponents say it'll hurt diversity and would negatively impact students in low-income neighborhoods

"There are an insufficient number of schools and neighborhoods to ensure no unfair and deleterious impact and result on African Americans and low income families," Representative Darryl Owens (D) said.

If the bill passes it would go into effect for the 2019-2020 school year and wouldn't affect current student assignments.

