Cardinals season tickets on sale now - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cardinals season tickets on sale now

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
ST. LOUIS, MO (KFVS) -

Cardinals fans: get your tickets now!

2017 single game tickets are officially on sale.

The season begins on Sunday, April 2.

The Cardinals will take on their rival, the Chicago Cubs.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly