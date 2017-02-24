WATCH: Man makes free throw, 3-pointer, half-court shot within 30 sec.

The Southeast Missouri State University Redhawks pulled off a big win on Thursday, February 23 when they beat the Murray State Racers, but that wasn't the only big win on the court.

John McGowan hit a half-court shot to win a Harley Davidson motorcycle.

He qualified earlier in the season, but still had to hit a free throw, 3-pointer and a half-court shot to win the bike.

McGowan said he has a greater appreciation for the pressure of hitting a big shot.

"My immediate reaction was, 'oh my gosh, what happened?' And then complete euphoria," McGowan said. "Celebrating on the court. The student section was going crazy. The rest of the arena going crazy, just a complete invigoration, a complete adrenaline high."

McGowan said he didn't see the shot go in the hoop.

He thought he had missed the shot and had already turned around to get a ball to take another shot.

