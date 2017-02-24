Paducah man arrested on drug trafficking charges

A Paducah, Kentucky man has been arrested on drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop led authorities to the discovery of more than 300 grams of marijuana.

On Thursday, February 23, at approximately 3:15 p.m. detectives conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 900 block of Yarbro Lane in McCracken County. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Kenneth Shelley 29, of Paducah.

During the stop, a sheriff’s department K-9 conducted a search around the vehicle and indicated the presence of narcotics coming from the vehicle.

Detectives searched the vehicle and located approximately 349 grams of marijuana along with digital scales inside the passenger compartment of the vehicle.

Detectives arrested Shelley and also seized $1403 in what is suspected drug proceeds

Shelley was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

