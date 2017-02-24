Formal ball to celebrate 75th anniversary of Navy Seabees

A formal ball will be held March 4th at the Cape Girardeau VFW building to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the U.S. Navy Seabees, which came into being during WWII.

All active and former Seabees from Southeast Missouri, Southern Illinois and the St. Louis area are invited to attend.

Keepsakes and military displays will be part of the decorations, and music will be provided during the evening.

Social hour begins at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m.

Those attending are encouraged to wear their dress blues or suit.

RSVP required. For more information, contact Thomas M. Meyer at 573-270-4499.

