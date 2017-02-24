Formal ball to celebrate 75th anniversary of Navy Seabees

A boil water order is in effect for parts of Cape Girardeau, Mo. thanks to a water main break.
A boil water order is in effect for parts of Cape Girardeau, Mo. thanks to a water main break.
Clean-up Days in Murphysboro will kick off Friday, June 2nd and Saturday, June 3rd.
Clean-up Days in Murphysboro will kick off Friday, June 2nd and Saturday, June 3rd.
A First Alert Action Day is being issued for Saturday, May 27 through the very early morning hours of Sunday.
A First Alert Action Day is being issued for Saturday, May 27 through the very early morning hours of Sunday.
Officials in Murphysboro, Illinois say they are addressing an issue that is giving their tap water an offensive odor.
Officials in Murphysboro, Illinois say they are addressing an issue that is giving their tap water an offensive odor.
Graves County Schools need new bus drivers, and are holding a job fair to find the right people for the jobs.
Graves County Schools need new bus drivers, and are holding a job fair to find the right people for the jobs.
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.
A body found on Biloxi Beach Saturday morning has been identified and the death has been ruled accidental.
A body found on Biloxi Beach Saturday morning has been identified and the death has been ruled accidental.
The slide will remain closed as the city investigates the incident.
The slide will remain closed as the city investigates the incident.
Phenix City police are investigating after 12 people were shot at a party early Sunday morning
Phenix City police are investigating after 12 people were shot at a party early Sunday morning