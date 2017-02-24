Muscle building method for beginners

One Veteran is raising awareness for Gold Star families by Canoeing the length of the Mississippi River.
A new clue has emerged in the killings of a southeast Missouri woman and her daughter nearly 20 years after their deaths.
One woman is in custody after leading several police departments on a chase in Kentucky.
Each year in Bloomfield - hundreds come to pay their respects to who are no longer with us on Memorial Day. One of them is a boy from Jackson.
Graduation season is always a fun time especially for those getting their degrees. But, one young lady in Poplar Bluff had a less than traditional graduation from both college and high school.
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.
The identities of the victims, as well as the conditions of those who survived, were not immediately available.
Homeland Security secretary says he's considering banning laptops from the passenger cabins of all international flights into and out of the United States.
