Muscle building method for beginners

You have probably heard the saying, “there’s more than one way to skin a cat,” the same goes for building muscle.

If you are a beginner, the muscle damage method may be the route for you.

“When you say the word muscle damage, it’s a little bit scary,” fitness trainer Tamatha Crowson said. “It might sound like something you need to go to the hospital for, but it’s really not like that. We’re talking about just little micro tears in the muscle and that’s what causes the muscle to repair itself bigger and stronger than before. So, you really do want a little bit of damage.”

Crowson said you can achieve that by doing what is called negatives or focusing on the eccentric when you lift weights.

“The concentric is when you actually lift the weight,” Crowson said. “The eccentric is when you come back to the return. To focus on the eccentric, you come up and you go really slow on the way down.”

Crowson said to expect to feel sore.

This type of method can be done with any type of exercise, but Crowson says it is best suited fomulti-jointnt exercises, like a bench press or a leg press.

