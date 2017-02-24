How to volunteer at Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge

The Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge will host a Volunteer Recruitment Day on Saturday, March 4 from 10 a.m. until noon at the Refuge visitor center.

Staff and volunteers will be on hand to answer any questions.

The Refuge depends on volunteers for a variety of tasks including running the visitor center, maintaining the refuge and supporting wildlife management.

Other assignments include:

meeting and greeting visitors and providing information;

leading tours and providing interpretation to the visiting public and groups;

taking part in special projects and events;

performing clerical and administrative duties;

maintaining trails and signs;

operating bookstore;

assisting with hunter harvest surveys at the hunting control station;

participating in wildlife surveys;

No special skills are needed to be a Crab Orchard Refuge volunteer. However, on the job training is provided, if needed.

Volunteers must be at least 16 years old; however, for some positions, 12 - 15 year olds can be permitted to volunteer if accompanied by a trained parent or guardian.

Anyone under 18 must have parental approval. Organized group participation is welcomed and encouraged for one-time volunteer projects.

All you need to provide is your time and enthusiasm and the refuge staff will provide the training and equipment.

For more information contact the Volunteer Program Coordinator at 618-998-5933.

